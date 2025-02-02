Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BR opened at $238.50 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

