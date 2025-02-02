Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

