Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $165,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

