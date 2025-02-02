Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 382,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

