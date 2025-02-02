Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 354,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,064.50. This trade represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

ABT stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $129.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

