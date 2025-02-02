Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 516,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,926,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 63,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.42 and its 200-day moving average is $579.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.19 and a 52-week high of $613.79. The company has a market cap of $521.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

