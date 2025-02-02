sudeng 24 Hour Volume Tops $31.94 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One sudeng token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $49.19 million and $31.94 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,215.41 or 1.00701919 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,090.13 or 1.00573471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00575148 USD and is down -16.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $28,715,568.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

