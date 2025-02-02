Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

