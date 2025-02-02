Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 4,001,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,176.0 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
