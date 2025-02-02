SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,289.98. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Green purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,302.32. The trade was a 7.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,843 shares of company stock valued at $307,047 in the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 355,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,633. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 801.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

