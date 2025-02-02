Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 820,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.72.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.60 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $449,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,331.05. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $34,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

