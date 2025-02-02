Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 702,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after buying an additional 99,008 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.