Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

