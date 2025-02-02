Sutton Place Investors LLC Invests $569,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,247,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,567,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

