Sutton Place Investors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,892,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,183,000 after purchasing an additional 213,437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

