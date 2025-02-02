Sutton Place Investors LLC Purchases 3,485 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

