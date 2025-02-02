Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Golden Ocean Group accounts for approximately 33.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 23.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

