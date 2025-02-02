Swedbank AB Acquires 31,864 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.