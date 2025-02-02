Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

TER opened at $115.79 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,434 shares of company stock worth $785,137 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

