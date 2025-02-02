Swedbank AB Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock worth $8,735,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.