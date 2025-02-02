Swedbank AB Has $8.10 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in AECOM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

