Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,073 shares of company stock worth $3,115,549. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.