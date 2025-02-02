Swedbank AB Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nova by 438.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nova by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nova by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $245.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $266.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

