Swedbank AB Purchases 9,586 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 91.1% during the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 341.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 148.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 3.9 %

MRNA stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.