Swedbank AB Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,377 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

