Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 45.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $293,232. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $64.20 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.53 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORA

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.