Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 1,494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,773.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BIOVF traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.