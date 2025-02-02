Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swire Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SWPFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 3,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551. Swire Properties has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

