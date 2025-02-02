Sylvest Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

