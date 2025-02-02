Sylvest Advisors LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

CSL stock opened at $389.39 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $313.14 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

