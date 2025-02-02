Sylvest Advisors LLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

