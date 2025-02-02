SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,783 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VT opened at $121.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $102.83 and a one year high of $123.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

