SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $27,687,764.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 857,145 shares in the company, valued at $110,751,705.45. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,293 shares of company stock valued at $181,759,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

