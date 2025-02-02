SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 12,177 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after buying an additional 2,064,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBER opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

