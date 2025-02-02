SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Incyte by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 529.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,578. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

