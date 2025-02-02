Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires Shares of 7,275 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.