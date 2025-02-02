Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $571.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

