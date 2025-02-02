Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,059,000. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

