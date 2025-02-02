Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 430 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.21%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

