Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 78 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $521.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.40 and a 200-day moving average of $504.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

