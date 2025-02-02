Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 971,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,868. The company has a market cap of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088.90. The trade was a 76.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

