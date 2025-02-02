T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $255.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $232.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 122,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

