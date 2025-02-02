T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

TCAF opened at $34.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

