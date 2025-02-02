T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

