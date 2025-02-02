Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $189.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 652,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 21.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $189,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

