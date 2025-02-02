Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,322,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $344.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.06. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $276.42 and a 12 month high of $349.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

