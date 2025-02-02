Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1,401.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 231,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 41.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TFX opened at $180.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $256.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.