Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in January

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TELNY. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.