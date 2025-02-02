Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in January

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on TELNY. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
