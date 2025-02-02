Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

TPST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 839,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,320. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.69.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.