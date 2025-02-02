Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $404.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

